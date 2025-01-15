Northeastern visits UNC Wilmington after Newby’s 30-point game

Northeastern Huskies (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 2-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (10-7, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 2-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Northeastern after Donovan Newby scored 30 points in UNC Wilmington’s 66-63 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks have gone 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.9.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. Northeastern leads the CAA with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Harold Woods averaging 9.1.

UNC Wilmington scores 79.4 points, 10.5 more per game than the 68.9 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 69.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 69.9 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newby is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks.

Woods is averaging 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

