Northeastern visits Stony Brook following Gonzalez’s 25-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (1-13, 0-5 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-9, 3-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Northeastern after Zaida Gonzalez scored 25 points in Stony Brook’s 79-46 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seawolves have gone 6-2 in home games. Stony Brook has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies are 0-5 in CAA play. Northeastern has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Huskies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Janay Brantley is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Abigail Jegede is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.5 points. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

