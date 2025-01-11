Northeastern visits Stony Brook after Luster’s 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-12, 0-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-12, 0-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Northeastern after CJ Luster II scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 67-51 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves are 2-5 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Rashad King averaging 3.2.

Stony Brook is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

The Seawolves and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luster is averaging 14.2 points for the Seawolves.

King is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.