Northeastern visits Hampton after Pratt’s 22-point game

Northeastern Huskies (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (10-11, 3-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Hampton after LA Pratt scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 75-65 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Pirates are 6-3 on their home court. Hampton averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-5 in CAA play. Northeastern is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Hampton’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The Pirates and Huskies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.3 points for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Rashad King is averaging 17.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Pratt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

