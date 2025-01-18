Northeastern visits Charleston (SC) following Pratt’s 22-point game

Northeastern Huskies (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-4, 4-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northeastern Huskies (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-4, 4-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Charleston (SC) after LA Pratt scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 80-72 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 16.1 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.1.

The Huskies are 2-3 in conference play. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 7.8.

Charleston (SC) averages 77.9 points, 8.3 more per game than the 69.6 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 69.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.8 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cougars.

Rashad King is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

