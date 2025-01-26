Northeastern plays Monmouth, aims to end road skid

Northeastern Huskies (1-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 4-3 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (1-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 4-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hits the road against Monmouth looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Hawks are 6-3 on their home court. Monmouth is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 0-6 against CAA opponents. Northeastern allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

Monmouth’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 10.7 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Abigail Jegede is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 50.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

