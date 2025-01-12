Northeastern Huskies face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on 6-game slide

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-10, 0-2 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-10, 0-2 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to break its six-game slide when the Huskies take on UNC Wilmington.

The Huskies have gone 0-4 at home. Northeastern has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 1-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northeastern’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 66.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 69.7 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc.

Evan Miller averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.