Northeastern Huskies face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on 6-game skid

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-10, 0-2 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks to break its six-game skid when the Huskies take on UNC Wilmington.

The Huskies have gone 0-4 at home. Northeastern is 1-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 1-1 in conference matchups. UNC Wilmington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 41.1% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Seahawks match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.1 points for the Huskies.

Evan Miller averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

