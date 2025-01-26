Northeastern hosts Tejada and Towson

Towson Tigers (11-9, 6-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (11-9, 3-4 CAA) Boston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays…

Towson Tigers (11-9, 6-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (11-9, 3-4 CAA)

Boston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Northeastern after Tyler Tejada scored 20 points in Towson’s 83-67 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies are 5-2 in home games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA scoring 70.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 6-1 in conference matchups. Towson averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Northeastern’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Tejada is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.