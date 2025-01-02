Northeastern hosts Stony Brook after Gonzalez’s 20-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-6) at Northeastern Huskies (1-8) Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Northeastern after…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-6) at Northeastern Huskies (1-8)

Boston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Northeastern after Zaida Gonzalez scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 54-40 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Huskies have gone 0-3 at home. Northeastern gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.6 points per game.

The Seawolves are 1-4 on the road. Stony Brook is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Northeastern averages 47.8 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 56.6 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Seawolves square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Huskies.

Gonzalez is averaging 15.1 points for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

