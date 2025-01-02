Northeastern hosts Delaware following Camden’s 35-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-6) at Northeastern Huskies (8-5) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-6) at Northeastern Huskies (8-5)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces Northeastern after John Camden scored 35 points in Delaware’s 97-76 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Huskies are 3-1 on their home court. Northeastern is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-3 away from home. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Izaiah Pasha averaging 3.4.

Northeastern makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Delaware averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad King is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Camden averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.