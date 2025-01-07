North Texas visits Tulane following Keenan’s 20-point game

North Texas Eagles (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Eagles (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts North Texas after Victoria Keenan scored 20 points in Tulane’s 79-58 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave have gone 6-2 at home. Tulane is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-0 against conference opponents. North Texas scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Tulane averages 71.6 points, 8.3 more per game than the 63.3 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave.

Tommisha Lampkin is shooting 57.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.