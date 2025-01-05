North Texas visits Hunter and No. 21 Memphis

North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces North Texas after Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points in Memphis’ 90-62 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Memphis has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mean Green have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Memphis averages 79.9 points, 22.0 more per game than the 57.9 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Mean Green match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 21.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers.

Atin Wright averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

