North Texas secures 58-54 win over Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Moulaye Sissoko scored 16 points as North Texas beat Wichita State 58-54 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to six games.

Sissoko added six rebounds for the Mean Green (16-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference). Atin Wright added 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Brenen Lorient went 3 of 10 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

The Shockers (11-10, 1-7) were led by Xavier Bell, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Corey Washington added 11 points and six rebounds. Justin Hill had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

North Texas went into the half ahead of Wichita State 30-24. Sissoko scored 12 points in the half. Wright’s 3-pointer with 5:24 left in the second half gave North Texas the lead for good at 52-50.

North Texas’ next game is Saturday against UTSA at home. Wichita State visits Charlotte on Tuesday.

