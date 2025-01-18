North Texas hosts Wichita State after Blow’s 20-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (7-12, 1-5 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (13-5, 5-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (7-12, 1-5 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (13-5, 5-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits North Texas after Salese Blow scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 66-62 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 6.1.

The Shockers are 1-5 in conference games. Wichita State is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

North Texas is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Eagles and Shockers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.8 points for the Eagles.

Jayla Murray is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.