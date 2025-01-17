North Texas hosts Wichita State after Blow’s 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (7-12, 1-5 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (13-5, 5-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (7-12, 1-5 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (13-5, 5-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits North Texas after Salese Blow scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 66-62 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. North Texas scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Shockers are 1-5 in conference matchups. Wichita State is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Texas is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 65.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 62.9 North Texas gives up.

The Eagles and Shockers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jayla Murray is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.