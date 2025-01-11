North Texas faces South Florida after Moore’s 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (11-6, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (11-5, 3-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (11-6, 4-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (11-5, 3-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces South Florida after Jaaucklyn Moore scored 23 points in North Texas’ 65-62 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 5.9.

The Bulls are 4-0 in conference play. South Florida averages 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

North Texas averages 69.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 58.9 South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Eagles and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

