North Florida visits Wyatt and Austin Peay

North Florida Ospreys (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (5-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts North Florida after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 72-58 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 2-2 on their home court. Austin Peay gives up 67.9 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-1 in conference play. North Florida is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Austin Peay averages 58.4 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 73.1 North Florida gives up. North Florida’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Governors and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Governors.

Jazmine Spencer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.