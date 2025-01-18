North Florida visits Clutter and North Alabama

North Florida Ospreys (4-14, 0-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-8, 3-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (4-14, 0-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-8, 3-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces North Florida after Alyssa Clutter scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 75-57 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 13.8 assists per game led by Charity Gallegos averaging 3.8.

The Ospreys have gone 0-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

North Alabama’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 62.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 69.4 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.8 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.