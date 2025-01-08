North Florida takes on FGCU in conference matchup

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-11, 0-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-3, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-11, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emani Jefferson and FGCU take on Jasmynne Gibson and North Florida on Thursday.

The Ospreys are 4-2 in home games. North Florida has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 2-0 in ASUN play. FGCU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.4 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Ospreys.

Jefferson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

