North Florida takes on Eastern Kentucky, aims to end 4-game skid

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida is looking to end its four-game skid with a win over Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels have gone 3-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ospreys have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game North Florida allows. North Florida scores 6.9 more points per game (83.5) than Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents (76.6).

The Colonels and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals.

Jaylen Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

