North Florida takes on Bellarmine, looks to end 5-game slide

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-13, 0-3 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-13, 0-3 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida aims to break its five-game slide with a win over Bellarmine.

The Knights have gone 3-4 at home. Bellarmine is fourth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Billy Smith averaging 2.3.

The Ospreys have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks sixth in the ASUN with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Harris averaging 3.2.

Bellarmine is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 82.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the 79.0 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 12.9 points for the Knights.

Liam Murphy averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.