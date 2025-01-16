North Florida plays Central Arkansas on 9-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (4-13, 0-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 3-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Florida Ospreys (4-13, 0-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-6, 3-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will look to break its nine-game road slide when the Ospreys visit Central Arkansas.

The Sugar Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Central Arkansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys are 0-4 against conference opponents. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Taub averaging 8.0.

Central Arkansas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Sugar Bears and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Stephens is averaging 3.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Sugar Bears.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.4 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.