North Florida Ospreys face the Lipscomb Bisons on 3-game losing streak

Lipscomb Bisons (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (7-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida heads into the matchup with Lipscomb as losers of three in a row.

The Ospreys are 4-2 in home games. North Florida averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Jaylen Smith with 5.7.

The Bisons are 1-0 in conference games. Lipscomb ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

North Florida makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Lipscomb averages 77.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 84.9 North Florida allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Ospreys.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.