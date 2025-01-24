North Florida hosts West Georgia after Tolbert’s 21-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays North Florida after Sydne Tolbert scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 87-74 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-5 in home games. North Florida has a 1-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolves have gone 1-6 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Florida averages 62.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 70.8 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The Ospreys and Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Kaila Rougier is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.7 points for the Wolves. Grace O’Gara is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.