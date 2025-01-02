North Florida hosts McCubbin and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (5-8) at North Florida Ospreys (7-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -7.5;…

Austin Peay Governors (5-8) at North Florida Ospreys (7-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits North Florida after Tate McCubbin scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 93-46 win against the Brescia Bearcats.

The Ospreys have gone 4-1 in home games. North Florida is fourth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Jasai Miles leads the Ospreys with 7.2 boards.

The Governors have gone 1-6 away from home. Austin Peay allows 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

North Florida is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Governors match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Ospreys.

LJ Thomas is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

