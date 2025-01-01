North Florida hosts Austin Peay after McCubbin’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (5-8) at North Florida Ospreys (7-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits…

Austin Peay Governors (5-8) at North Florida Ospreys (7-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits North Florida after Tate McCubbin scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 93-46 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

The Ospreys have gone 4-1 in home games. North Florida ranks fourth in the ASUN with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Harris averaging 9.0.

The Governors are 1-6 in road games. Austin Peay is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

North Florida averages 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 6.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 65.1 points per game, 18.8 fewer points than the 83.9 North Florida gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 64.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Ospreys.

LJ Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.