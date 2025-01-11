North Dakota visits Oral Roberts following McBride’s 44-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-11, 1-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-11, 1-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota after Issac McBride scored 44 points in Oral Roberts’ 110-96 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in home games. Oral Roberts is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oral Roberts averages 75.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 76.8 North Dakota allows. North Dakota’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The Golden Eagles and Fightin’ Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jones is averaging 4.9 points for the Golden Eagles.

Mier Panoam is averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

