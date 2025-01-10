North Dakota visits Oral Roberts after McBride’s 44-point showing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-11, 1-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-11, 1-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays North Dakota after Issac McBride scored 44 points in Oral Roberts’ 110-96 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Oral Roberts ranks ninth in the Summit League with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alajiki averaging 5.9.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 in conference matchups. North Dakota ranks ninth in college basketball with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 3.2.

Oral Roberts averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Fightin’ Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.