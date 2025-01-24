North Dakota visits North Dakota State after White’s 32-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-14, 2-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-6, 4-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-14, 2-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-6, 4-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts North Dakota after Jacari White scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 103-77 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 7-3 on their home court. North Dakota State ranks second in college basketball averaging 12.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.1% from downtown. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-5 in Summit League play. North Dakota is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota State averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 8.5 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Fightin’ Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.7 points and four assists for the Bison. White is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

