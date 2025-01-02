North Dakota visits Harvey and Omaha

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-8) at Omaha Mavericks (8-5) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-8) at Omaha Mavericks (8-5)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on North Dakota after Ja Harvey scored 21 points in Omaha’s 111-65 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Mavericks have gone 4-1 in home games. Omaha is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-4 on the road. North Dakota is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.9 turnovers per game.

Omaha’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 62.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.6 Omaha allows to opponents.

The Mavericks and Fighting Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mavericks.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Fighting Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.