North Dakota takes on UMKC following Pemberton’s 22-point outing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-9, 0-1 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-11, 1-0 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces UMKC after Kiera Pemberton scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 71-66 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos are 3-2 on their home court. UMKC has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-1 in conference play.

UMKC scores 62.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 66.5 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 62.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 67.1 UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

