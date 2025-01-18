North Dakota takes on conference foe UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (10-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-4 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday,…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-4 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamar Brown and UMKC visit Mier Panoam and North Dakota in Summit League action Saturday.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-4 in home games. North Dakota allows 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-2 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

North Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UMKC allows. UMKC’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Kangaroos face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Davontae Hall is averaging 5.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 84.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.