North Dakota State knocks off North Dakota 87-82

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 24 points as North Dakota State beat North Dakota 87-82 on Saturday night.

Moni added 10 rebounds for the Bison (16-6, 5-2 Summit League). Jacari White shot 6 for 17 (4 for 13 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Tajavis Miller shot 5 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (8-15, 2-6) were led in scoring by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic added 12 points for North Dakota. Mier Panoam also recorded 11 points and two steals.

