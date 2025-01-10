North Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts after Jones’ 29-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-4, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-5, 2-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 1…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-4, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-5, 2-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Dakota State after Taleyah Jones scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-91 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Bison are 5-1 in home games. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Avery Koenen paces the Bison with 7.3 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is third in the Summit scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 12.0.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 20.9 more points per game (83.8) than North Dakota State allows (62.9).

The Bison and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is scoring 10.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison.

Makyra Tramble is averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

