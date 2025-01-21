North Dakota State faces South Dakota for conference showdown

North Dakota State Bison (12-6, 4-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 3-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (12-6, 4-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 3-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Larkins and South Dakota host Avery Koenen and North Dakota State in Summit action.

The Coyotes are 7-3 in home games. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 2.6.

The Bison are 4-1 in conference play. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

South Dakota averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 3.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The Coyotes and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Coyotes.

Koenen is shooting 49.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

