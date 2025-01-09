North Dakota State earns 110-96 victory against Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 29 points as North Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 110-96 on Thursday night.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 29 points as North Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 110-96 on Thursday night.

Moni also had eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bison (12-6, 1-2 Summit League). Masen Miller scored 22 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Noah Feddersen shot 8 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 21 points.

The Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2) were led by Issac McBride, who recorded 44 points and five assists. JoJo Moore added 20 points and seven rebounds for Oral Roberts. Braeden Moore had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Dakota State visits Denver and Oral Roberts plays North Dakota at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.