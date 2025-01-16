North Dakota State defeats UMKC 71-64

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 24 points as North Dakota State beat UMKC 71-64 on Thursday night. Moni…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacksen Moni scored 24 points as North Dakota State beat UMKC 71-64 on Thursday night.

Moni also had eight rebounds for the Bison (14-6, 3-2 Summit League). Jacari White added 12 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Masen Miller finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Kangaroos (10-9, 2-2) were led by Jayson Petty, who posted 19 points and eight rebounds. Jamar Brown added 16 points and six rebounds for UMKC. Davontae Hall had 12 points and seven assists.

The two teams both play Saturday. North Dakota State visits South Dakota and UMKC visits North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

