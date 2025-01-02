North Dakota hosts Sutton and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (6-9) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (6-9) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits North Dakota after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 81-51 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League with 10.9 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 1.9.

The Mavericks are 2-6 on the road. Omaha is ninth in the Summit League scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

North Dakota scores 75.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 73.9 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 70.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 75.3 North Dakota gives up.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Tony Osburn is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.