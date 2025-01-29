North Dakota hosts Scalia and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-10, 2-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-12, 3-4 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-10, 2-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-12, 3-4 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota after Amber Scalia scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 78-65 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 7-3 at home. North Dakota has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies have gone 2-5 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Jo Langbehn averaging 5.6.

North Dakota’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Dakota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Fighting Hawks. Mikayla Aumer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scalia is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 14.7 points. Jade Hill is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

