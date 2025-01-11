North Dakota faces Denver after Pemberton’s 34-point performance

Denver Pioneers (7-9, 0-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-10, 1-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (7-9, 0-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-10, 1-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on Denver after Kiera Pemberton scored 34 points in North Dakota’s 98-91 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fighting Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. North Dakota is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 0-3 in Summit play. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

North Dakota is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 62.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 68.1 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pemberton is shooting 57.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Jojo Jones is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

