North Dakota and UMKC meet in conference matchup

UMKC Kangaroos (10-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-13, 1-4 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes North Dakota and UMKC will play on Saturday.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-4 in home games. North Dakota gives up 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-2 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 13.6 assists per game led by Davontae Hall averaging 3.7.

North Dakota averages 76.9 points, 11.3 more per game than the 65.6 UMKC gives up. UMKC’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Kangaroos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Jamar Brown is averaging 16.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 84.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.