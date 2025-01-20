North Carolina visits Sallis and Wake Forest

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9…

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts North Carolina after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 72-63 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons are 9-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 5-2 in ACC play. North Carolina is second in the ACC scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Wake Forest averages 70.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 75.8 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 16.6 more points per game (82.3) than Wake Forest allows (65.7).

The Demon Deacons and Tar Heels square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Demon Deacons.

RJ Davis is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

