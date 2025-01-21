North Carolina visits Sallis and Wake Forest

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9…

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-7, 5-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 6-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts North Carolina after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 72-63 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons are 9-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 5-2 in ACC play. North Carolina is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest scores 70.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 75.8 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 16.6 more points per game (82.3) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

RJ Davis is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 17.3 points and four assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.