North Carolina visits Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 22-point performance

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina after Jaland Lowe scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 77-73 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers are 9-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Trimble averaging 3.7.

Pittsburgh averages 80.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 76.4 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Tar Heels face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 17.7 points and 3.9 assists. Ian Jackson is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

