North Carolina faces NC State following Davis’ 26-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on NC State after RJ Davis scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 82-67 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-1 at home. NC State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 3-1 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Jalen Washington averaging 4.8.

NC State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). North Carolina averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game NC State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

