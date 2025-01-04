North Carolina Central visits Nnadozie and Coppin State

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-10) at Coppin State Eagles (1-13) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-10) at Coppin State Eagles (1-13)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts North Carolina Central after Toby Nnadozie scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 83-53 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Coppin State Eagles are 1-2 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 25.1 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 2-6 on the road. North Carolina Central leads college basketball with 17.3 fast break points per game.

Coppin State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Coppin State allows.

The Coppin State Eagles and North Carolina Central Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Brown is averaging 4.1 points for the Coppin State Eagles.

Po’Boigh King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

