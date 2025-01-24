North Carolina Central hosts South Carolina State after Bryant’s 22-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-18, 1-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-14, 2-2 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-18, 1-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-14, 2-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays South Carolina State after Kyla Bryant scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 76-71 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 3-3 in home games. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

North Carolina Central is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 50.6 points per game, 37.0 fewer points than the 87.6 North Carolina Central allows.

The Eagles and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Shakiria Foster is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Justice Tramble is averaging 4.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

