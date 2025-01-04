North Carolina A&T Aggies take on the Hampton Pirates, seek 4th straight win

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-1 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-1 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Hampton.

The Pirates are 2-3 in home games. Hampton is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hampton’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Hampton has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The Pirates and Aggies meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Pirates.

Ajia James averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

