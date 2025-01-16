North Carolina A&T Aggies play the Drexel Dragons on 6-game win streak

Drexel Dragons (6-7, 2-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-7, 4-0 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T aims to keep its six-game win streak going when the Aggies take on Drexel.

The Aggies are 4-2 in home games. N.C. A&T scores 61.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Dragons are 2-1 in CAA play. Drexel averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.2.

N.C. A&T is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies.

Amaris Baker is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

